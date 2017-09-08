Heroes alumni Greg Grunberg and Taylor Cole have been added to the cast of the Ali Atshani-directed comedy 1st Born, a U.S./Iranian co-production. The two join Val Kilmer, William Baldwin, Robert Knepper, Jay Abdo and Armin Amiri in the film, which follows a young mixed-nationality couple, Iranian born Ben and American Kate, who are experiencing complications in their first pregnancy. This forces the whole extended family to put aside their differences and come together for the sake of the infant. Cole will play Kate, the daughter of American politician Biden (Kilmer). Grunberg will playDr. Cooper, Kate’s doctor who is on-hand to help with the pregnancy and delivery of her baby. Sam Khoze, Tarek Zohdy and Medhi Alimirzayi penned the screenplay. LA Independent Film and Entertainment is producing with Khoze and Edwin Avaness. Filming begins next month in Los Angeles. Cole, who currently plays Sofya Voronova on the CW series The Originals, is repped by Innovative Artists and The Burstein Company. Grunberg (Alias, Felicity, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and SC Management.

Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Ray Donovan actress Paula Jai Parker has been cast in Michelle A. Daniel’s Conundrum: Secrets Among Friends, along with Family Matters alum Jo Marie Payton and Gary LeRoi Gray (The Cosby Show). The indie is about longtime friends, who take a weekend getaway to a beach house in the Hamptons and all hell will break loose as their secrets come to light. Daniel co-wrote the script and is directing the film, which was picked up by Unmanned Media slated for a limited theatrical run November 15, 2018. Producers are Shaun Cairo, Justin Price, Blaine Moir and Joe Spencer. Parker, whose credits include Hustle & Flow and True Blood, is repped by SMS Talent.