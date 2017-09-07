Greg Berlanti, Cesar Conde, Jane Fonda, Kevin Reilly and Tom Selleck are recipients of NATPE’s 15th annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award. The five will be honored at a special reception on Wednesday, January 17 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

The 2018 Tartikoff Legacy Award recipients are recognized for exhibiting their extraordinary passion, leadership, independence and vision through their diverse work in being a part of the creation and distribution of content for the world’s traditional and digital marketplaces. Named in honor of esteemed television programmer Brandon Tartikoff, the Award was created to acknowledge a select group of television professionals who have demonstrated the highest degree of excellence in their field.

“Each of the Tartikoff honorees is a leader in their field and a legend in the industry. We are thrilled to celebrate the substantial achievements of Greg Berlanti, Cesar Conde, Jane Fonda, Kevin Reilly and Tom Selleck at this year’s event in Miami,” said Andy Kaplan, President of Sony Pictures Television Networks and Chairman of the Board of NATPE.

Here’s a look at the 2018 honorees:

Greg Berlanti is a WGA, DGA and Golden Globe-nominated writer, director and producer credited with being the force behind some of the most inventive and acclaimed works on television. He currently serves as executive producer and writer of Riverdale, based on the beloved Archie comics, and executive producer and co-creator of The CW’s Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, collectively known as The CW’s Arrowverse. He also serves as an executive producer on Blindspot starring Jaimie Alexander. Upcoming television projects via his Berlanti Productions banner include Lifetime’s straight-to-series thriller You, The CW’s Black Lightning, the live-action version of DC Entertainment’s Titans, and ABC’s new series Deception. Previous to these roles, he served as the writer, director and producer behind several of the most creative and lauded television series, including Brothers & Sisters, Eli Stone (for which he was nominated for a WGA award), Dirty, Sexy, Money, the mini-­series Political Animals (for which he was nominated for a WGA, DGA and Golden Globe award), The Tomorrow People and The Mysteries of Laura. Berlanti started in television as a writer and executive producer on Dawson’s Creek before creating and executive producing two of the WB’s most critically acclaimed dramas: Everwood and Jack & Bobby. Outside of TV, Berlanti made his film directorial debut in 2000 with The Broken Hearts Club. Berlanti also co­-wrote and produced the Warner Bros. action film Green Lantern starring Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Peter Sarsgaard, and directed Life As We Know It starring Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel, which grossed over $100m worldwide. Most recently, Berlanti wrapped production on Fox 2000’s adaptation of acclaimed YA novel Simon Vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda which is set to release in March of 2018.

Cesar Conde is Chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and serves on the Executive Committee of NBCUniversal. As Chairman, Conde is responsible for the operations and international expansion of NBCUniversal businesses outside of North America. Conde also oversees NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a premier and fast-growing portfolio of media properties serving Hispanics in the U.S. Under Conde’s leadership, Telemundo hit a historic milestone in 2016, by ranking as the #1 Spanish-language network. Conde was also the driving force behind the launch of “El Poder En Ti,” NBCU Telemundo Enterprises’ award-winning community platform. He currently sits on the board of the Foundation for Excellence in Education and the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics. Conde joined NBCUniversal in October 2013 as Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal where he oversaw NBCU International and NBCU Digital Enterprises. Prior to NBCUniversal, Conde was the President of Univision Networks, where he is credited for transforming it into a leading global, multi-platform media brand. Under his leadership, Univision’s main broadcast network became the number one network in America regardless of language for the first time in the company’s 50-year history.

Jane Fonda is a two-time Academy Award winner (Best Actress in 1971 for Klute and in 1978 for Coming Home), a seven-time Golden Globe winner, the 2014 recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award and, at the time in 2007, the third person to ever receive an Honorary Palme d’Or from the Cannes Film Festival. She revolutionized the fitness industry with the release of Jane Fonda’s Workout (1982) – still the top grossing home video of all time – and went on to create 23 home exercise videos, 13 audio recordings, and seven bestselling books, which have sold 17 million copies all together. She secured starring roles in dozens of highly acclaimed productions, in addition to taking on responsibilities as a film and television producer, with credits include Coming Home, The China Syndrome, Nine to Five, Rollover, On Golden Pond, The Morning After and The Dollmaker. For three seasons Fonda appeared as media mogul Leona Lansing in an Emmy-nominated performance in Aaron Sorkin’s The Newsroom on HBO. Most recently, she appeared in Youth, written and directed by Paolo Sorrentino (director and co-writer of Italy’s Academy Award® winning Best Foreign Language Film The Great Beauty). She received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance. Fonda currently stars in Netflix’s hit series, Grace and Frankie, which premiered its third season in March 2017 and for which she received a 2017 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Her new film, Our Souls at Night, co-starring Robert Redford, will premiere on Netflix in September 2017. She received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 74th Venice Film Festival alongside Redford in September.

Kevin Reilly is the President of TNT and TBS and the Chief Creative Officer for Turner Entertainment, overseeing industry-leading properties including TBS, TNT and Super Deluxe. Before joining Turner, he served as head of entertainment for FOX (2007-2014), president of entertainment at NBC (2004-2007) and president of entertainment at FX (2000-2003). Widely cited as an industry innovator, Reilly was among the first television executives to make meaningful investments in digital and social media content and push for multiplatform ratings measurement, and has championed some of the most culturally-influential programs in television history, including Empire, The Office, 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights, The Sopranos, The Shield, Nip/Tuck, ER, Law & Order and Glee. Since joining Turner in November 2014, Reilly has aggressively led major brand evolutions for TBS and TNT by creating distinctive, original comedies and late-night shows – such as Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, The Guest Book and Search Party – with TNT rolling out premium, buzz-worthy dramas such as Animal Kingdom, Claws and Good Behavior. He also spearheads new businesses for Turner’s growing portfolio, which includes fast-growing start up Super Deluxe, a digital and television studio and distribution company, and ELEAGUE, the first major foray into professional eSports by a traditional media company. Additionally, Reilly serves on the Board of Trustees for the American Film Institute and the Television Academy, and the advisory board for the Peabody Awards.

Tom Selleck has been a prolific figure in Hollywood for almost 50 years, including his breakout role as the eponymous star of eighties television hit Magnum P.I., which garnered him both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for ‘Best Actor in a Drama Series,’ as well as four People’s Choice Awards, four Emmy nominations and six Golden Globe nominations. He currently stars in the CBS hit series Blue Bloods, which will debut its eighth season this fall. Other notable television credits include a nine-episode run on Friends (2001) – which earned him an Emmy nomination for ‘Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – in addition to ’CBS’s Twelve Mile Road (2003), The Closer (1998) and Shadow Riders (1982); ABC’s Divorce Wars (1982); Showtime’s Ruby Jean and Joe (1996); TNT’s Broken Trust (1995) and Last Stand at Saber River (1997); NBC’s Returning Home (1975); and Turner Film’s Running Mates (2000). Selleck has seen success on the big screen as well, including romantic comedies Three Men and a Baby, the People’s Choice winner for ‘Favorite Comedy Motion Picture’ in 1988, and In & Out. Aside from his acting successes, Selleck has also become prolific behind-the-scenes. In addition to co-writing several installments of the Emmy Award-nominated Jesse Stone movie-of-the-week franchise – which earned him an Emmy nomination for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in A Miniseries Or A Movie’ – his notable producing credits include: The Closer (2001), Louis L’Amour’s Crossfire Trail (2001), Last Stand at Saber River (1997), Ruby Jean and Joe (1996), Revealing Evidence (1990) and the last two seasons of Magnum P.I.