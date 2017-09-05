Life in Grace Jones’ world is “a lonely place, but a fascinating lonely place,” the nightclubbing icon tells us in this exclusive new international trailer for Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, the WestEnd Films documentary making its world premiere as the opening film in the Toronto Film Festival’s Docs section.

Directed by Sophie Fiennes, Grace Jones features the singer of “Slave to the Rhythm” and “Pull Up to the Bumper” in performance as well as in her private and public worlds, contrasting musical sequences with intimate personal footage. The film also features photographer and Jones’ frequent creative collaborator Jean-Paul Goude, as well as Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie.

The premiere is set for 9:30 pm Thursday, September 7, at the Elgin Theatre. And that title? It’s Jamaican patois, with “bloodlight” referring to the red light that “illuminates when an artist is recording” and “bami” meaning bread, the substance of life.

The doc is produced by Katie Holly of Dublin-based Blinder Films, alongside Sophie Fiennes, Shani Hinton and Beverly Jones. It’s backed by BBC Films, the BFI, the Irish Film Board and Roads Entertainment. Executive producers include James Wilson, Francesca Von Hapsburg and Émilie Blézat.

WestEnd is handling world sales in Toronto.

Take a look at the trailer above.