The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced honorees for its 2017 Governors Awards, with actor Donald Sutherland, writer-director Charles Burnett, cinematographer Owen Roizman, and director Agnès Varda set to receive Honorary Awards. The gala will take place on November 12 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.

“This year’s Governors Awards reflect the breadth of international, independent and mainstream filmmaking, and are tributes to four great artists whose work embodies the diversity of our shared humanity,” said Academy President John Bailey.

Last year, the honorary Oscars were presented to Jackie Chan, editor Anne V. Coates, documentarian Frederick Wiseman, and casting director Lynn Stalmaster.

Read more about the honorees below.