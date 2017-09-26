“This life of ours is a wonderful life — if you can get away with it.” So says John Travolta as infamous crime boss John Gotti in the new film about his tumultuous life. Gotti follows the mobster from humble beginnings on the the streets of New York City through his rise to become the “Teflon Don” of the Gambino crime family. Watch the trailer above.

Spanning three decades and recounted by his son John Jr. (Spencer Lofranco), the R-rated crime thriller examines Gotti’s life as he and his wife (Kelly Preston) attempt to hold the family together amid tragedy and multiple prison sentences. The trailer is, of course, peppered with gunfire and bodies — including that of Paul Castellano, the Gambino boss whose unsanctioned assassination Gotti orchestrated, resulting in his rise to the top. But “John’s gettin’ too much press. That can’t go unchecked.” Plus there are tapes, trials and myriad other distractions for the alternately smiling and scowling Family man.

Kevin Connolly directs Gotti from a script by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs. Lionsgate Premiere will open the film day-and-date in theaters and on demand on December 15. Check out the trailer above and new poster below.