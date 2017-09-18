Just a few days ahead of its Season 4 premiere, Fox has released a new extended look movie-style trailer for its Batman prequel series Gotham, with a look back (in case you need to catch up) at last season, and a look ahead. New season footage includes more Scarecrow and his interaction with Jim Gordon, and more Bruce action.

Season four will witness the emergence of the criminal landscape for which Gotham City is best known, with Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue) leading the fight against an assortment of deranged villains. To help, a new hero rises, as Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) appears.

The series’ large ensemble cast also includes Morena Baccarin, Sean Pertwee, Robin Lord Taylor, Erin Richards, Camren Bicondova, Cory Michael Smith, Jessica Lucas, Chris Chalk, Drew Powell, Maggie Geha, Benedict Samuel and Michael Chiklis.

Based on the DC Comics characters, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, with Bruno Heller and John Stephens (the showrunner) as executive producers.

The fourth season of Gotham is set to premiere Thursday, September 21 at 8 PM on Fox followed by Seth MacFarlane’s space drama The Orville at 10 PM.