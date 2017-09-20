Michael Maize (Mr. Robot), has booked a recurring role on the fourth season of Fox’s Batman prequel drama series Gotham. Maize will play Grady. He’s part of Merton’s gang as Merton’s right-hand man, and has a past connection to Jonathan Crane, aka the Scarecrow. Based on characters from DC Comics, Gotham is executive produced by Bruno Heller, who developed the series, Danny Cannon and John Stephens. Maize recurred as Lone Star on Mr. Robot and recently guest-starred on Iron Fist. He’ll next be seen in a starring role opposite Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara in the feature film Stano. He’s repped by MGMT Entertainment and Headline Talent Agency.

Daniel Cosgrove (Billions) is set for a recurring role in Lifetime’s straight-to-series psychological thriller drama You, from Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. Written by Berlanti and Gamble based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel, You is described as a 21st century love story that asks, “What would you do for love?” When a brilliant bookstore manager Joe (Badgley) crosses paths with an aspiring writer, Beck (Lail), his answer becomes clear: anything. Cosgrove plays Ron, a parole officer who is the neighbor of Joe, and the abusive stepfather with a drinking problem to Paco (Luca Padovan). Cosgrove most recently recurred as Dan Margolis on Showtime’s Billions and also appeared in the 400th episode of Law & Order: SVU directed by Mariska Hargitay. He’s repped by Randy James Management and Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates.