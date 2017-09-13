Nicole Kidman and cinematographer Ed Lachman will be honored with tributes at the 2017 IFP Gotham Awards, the IFP said today.

The tributes are an annual feature of the Gotham Awards. This year’s roster also includes the previously announced Al Gore (Humanitarian Tribute) and Blumhouse Productions founder Jason Blum (Industry Tribute).

Additional 2017 tributes will be announced in the coming weeks.

Kidman will be presented with the Actress Tribute. “She has consistently sought out roles of complex characters and delivered them with unforgettable, iconic performances that have unequivocally placed her amongst one of the greatest actresses of our lifetime,” said Joana Vicente, Executive Director of IFP and the Made in NY Media Center.

About Lachman, who will receive the Cinematographer Tribute, Vicente said, “His creative contributions to independent films along with his collaborations with countless filmmakers are legendary. His talent to transform what viewers see on screen is one of a kind and worthy of recognition.” Among Lachman’s many credits are Far From Heaven, Carol and TV’s Mildred Pierce.

Kidman is represented by CAA, Media Talent Group and attorney Alan Wertheimer.

The IFP Gotham Awards will be held on Monday, November 27 at Cipriani Wall Street, New York City.