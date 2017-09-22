Gordon Ramsay is expanding his Fox portfolio with a new unscripted series. The network has ordered eight episodes of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back, a restaurant makeover show from the Emmy-nominated host, chef, producer and hospitality expert.

Produced by Studio Ramsay, the series will feature Ramsay going through hell in order to bring failing restaurants back from the brink of disaster – all within 24 hours.

It’s in the vein of Ramsay’s Hotel Hell, in which he endured hotels at their worst, attempting to turn around the failing establishments.

“The restaurant business is one of the toughest there is – and no one knows that more than Gordon,” said Rob Wade, Fox’s President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials. “Watching him try to save these businesses, not to mention restore the livelihoods of hardworking men and women, really puts the pressure on – and doing this as the clock ticks challenges him like never before.”

In 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Ramsay will work around the clock to put restaurants that are one Yelp review away from closure back on course. With only 24 hours to turn the restaurant around, he’ll make the necessary changes that he sees fit – from re-interviewing the staff to see who makes the cut to renovating the space and updating the menu with signature dishes and first-class service. With the help of his Hell on Wheels – a 70-foot-long semi-truck that unfolds into a state-of-the-art, completely self-sustaining complete mobile kitchen, he’ll re-invent the struggling restaurant’s menu and whip the staff into shape. Then, when the time is up, he’ll present the launch of a revamped restaurant.

“With the clock set at 24 hours-and-ticking, I can promise you this culinary boot camp gives a whole new meaning to ‘Hell on Wheels,’” said Ramsay.

Ramsay, who has emerged as Fox’s biggest reality brand, recently received his first Emmy nomination for the network’s hit kids cooking competition series MasterChef Junior. He has served up three big franchises for Fox — Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares and MasterChef — in addition to other series, most recently The F Word this past summer.

Ramsay, Michael Van Briesen, Chris Brogden, Layla Smith and Greg Lipstone will serve as executive producers on 24 Hours to Hell & Back via Studio Ramsay’s joint venture with All3Media.