Principal photography has begun in London on Amazon’s fantasy drama Good Omens. Based on the novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, the six-part series stars Michael Sheen as angel Aziraphale and David Tennant as demon Crowley. Check out the first on-set photo of the duo above. Shooting will continue for six months in London, Oxfordshire and South Africa for a 2019 launch.

Gaiman tweeted the full-size pic below and said today, “People have fallen in love with an angel and a demon in a book by Terry Pratchett and me, and they have been excited and nervous to see how they would appear on screen — and I was probably the most nervous and excited of all… Michael Sheen is the best and finest of bookseller angels, David Tennant the coolest and most delightful of demons. Together they are one hell of a double act (or do I mean one made in Heaven?)”

They are amazing. This is them in the opening scenes, 11 years ago, in St James's Park. David and Michael, demon & angel. #GoodOmens pic.twitter.com/ceK4XYY881 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 18, 2017

It’s also been confirmed that Emmy winner Douglas Mackinnon, whose credits include Knightfall, Dirk Gently, Doctor Who, Outlander and Sherlock: The Abominable Bride, is director/executive producer.

Described as equal parts humor and horror, fantasy and drama, Good Omens takes place in 2018 when the Apocalypse is near and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan — except that Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon, are not looking forward to the coming war, and someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist.

Also in the cast are Jack Whitehall, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Nina Sosanya, Ned Dennehy and Ariyon Bakare.

Good Omens is produced by the comedy team at BBC Studios, Narrativia and The Blank Corporation, in association with BBC Worldwide which is handling international rights. The series will launch globally on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 and will also air on BBC Two after the Amazon debut.