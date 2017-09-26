Matthew Del Negro (Scandal) has signed on for a key recurring role in the upcoming second season of Amazon’s original drama series Goliath. Del Negro will play Danny Loomis, a charismatic yet devious political operator and consiglieri to the city’s power elite under the guise of being a “financial analyst”. The new season of Goliath is executive produced by Lawrence Trilling (Parenthood). The series’ cast is led by Billy Bob Thornton (Fargo), who in January won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series for Goliath’s first season, and has also won an Oscar for his role on Sling Blade. Goliath is created by David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal)and Jonathan Shapiro (The Practice). Season 2 of Goliath is slated to premiere in 2018. Del Negro recurs as Michael Ambruso on ABC’s Scandal, which is about to enter its seventh and final season, and he recently portrayed Mayor Gavin Newsom in ABC miniseries When We Rise. He’ll next be seen in in Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River, which won Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival. He’s repped by Berwick & Kovacik and TalentWorks.

Nicole Kang has booked a recurring role in Lifetime’s straight-to-series psychological thriller drama You, from Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. Written by Berlanti and Gamble based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel, You is described as a 21st century love story that asks, “What would you do for love?” When a brilliant bookstore manager Joe (Penn Badgley) crosses paths with an aspiring writer, Beck (Elizabeth Lail), his answer becomes clear: anything. Kang will next be seen in indie For Entertainment Purposes Only. She is repped by Don Buchwald and Associates and Authentic.