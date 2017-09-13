Alexandra Billings (Transparent) is set for a key recurring role opposite Billy Bob Thornton, Morris Chestnut, and Ana De La Reguera in the upcoming second season of Amazon’s original drama series Goliath.

Billings will play Judge Martha Wallace, a seasoned professional who is meticulous and controlled, who presides over the trial of a teenager accused of a double murder. She’s not one to cut any slack for the defense–not good for Thornton’s Billy McBride.

The role is notable for Billings, who as a transgender actress, is breaking through to play non-trans-specific characters. Best known for her role as Davina, mentor to Jeffrey Tambor’s Maura on Transparent, Billings also stars in the feature film Valley of Bones opposite Autumn Reeser and Rhys Corio, set for release in September. It too, is a non-trans-specific role.

The new season of Goliath is executive produced by Lawrence Trilling (Parenthood). The series’ cast is led by Billy Bob Thornton (Fargo), who in January won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series for Goliath’s first season, and has also won an Oscar for his role on Sling Blade. Goliath is created by David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal) and Jonathan Shapiro (The Practice). Season 2 of Goliath is slated to premiere in 2018.

Billings, an associate professor of theatre at USC, is repped by Billy Miller Management.