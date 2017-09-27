EXCLUSIVE: June Pictures has set Julie Taymor to direct the coming-of-age story of iconic feminist, journalist and activist Gloria Steinem. Playwright Sarah Ruhl will write the script, based on Steinem’s bestselling memoir My Life on the Road. Taymor, who directed Frida, Across the Universe and Titus for the screen and The Lion King and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark on Broadway, will helm a movie about Steinem’s growth into a galvanizing symbol for equality, with a focus on the surprising encounters along the road that helped shaped her.

June Pictures’ Andrew Duncan and Alex Saks will produce with Taymor and Lynn Hendee. Steinem and Amy Richards will be executive producers. Ruhl is the Tony-nominated playwright whose work includes In the Next Room and The New World.

“I can’t imagine anyone more magical than Julie Taymor — or more understanding than Lynn Hendee and Sarah Ruhl,” said Steinem. “So now that we are on this journey together, I hope and believe the result will encourage many more travelers — especially women in all our diverse realities — to tell our own stories.”

June Pictures’ Duncan and Saks said: “We could not be more thrilled to collaborate with these four audacious and visionary women whose talents are rivaled only by their quality of character. Gloria’s life’s work aligns with one of June Picture’s core tenets — to foster artists and activists whose own voices support and seek much needed social change. It’s an honor and a privilege to help bring Gloria’s story further into the world under what we will know will be Julie’s exquisite execution.”

Said Taymor: “When I read the book, it demanded that it be a film. It’s so vividly cinematic, with entertaining and complex characters and, like Gloria herself, also witty and provocative. From reluctant spokesperson to a beacon of positive change, hers is a singular journey — an American leader who can speak to us all.”

This gives June Pictures another plum project. The company has a major horse in the upcoming awards season with The Florida Project, the Sean Baker-directed drama that premiered to raves at Cannes and will be released October 6 by A24.