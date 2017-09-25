Fox News Channel has signed Gianno Caldwell as a political analyst; he will appear on FNC and Fox Business Network in daytime and primetime.

A post-Charlottesville August appearance on the network by the frequent guest went viral. In the segment, network host Abby Hunstman queued up Caldwell with the “good people on both sides” line also favored by President Donald Trump. But the Republican political analyst emotionally refused to take her bait, saying:

[Trump] has failed us. And it’s very unfortunate that our president would say things like he did in that press conference yesterday when he says there are good people on the side of the Nazis. … Mr. President, good people don’t pal around with Nazis and white supremacists. Maybe they don’t consider themselves white supremacists and Nazis; certainly they hold those views. This has become very troubling for anyone to come on any network and defend what President Trump did and said at that press conference yesterday.

Caldwell will continue to serve as special correspondent at Extra TV, covering red carpets in Hollywood and Washington, D.C.

Prior to his career in government relations, Caldwell worked for the Social Security Administration as a senior legal analyst to the former Federal National Medicare Chief Judge. In 2011, he was the Director of African American Outreach for the DuPage County Republican party, and he served as an advance staffer on Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.