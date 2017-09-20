Just days after the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place under high security, the Getty Villa was evacuated and shut down today after a threat was called in to the antiquities-filled Pacific Palisades venue.

The LAPD bomb squad is on site at the Villa investigating, I hear. The disturbing call came in around noon, a law enforcement source tells Deadline.

“We received a threatening call about the Getty Villa,” Getty spokesperson Julie Jaskol said in a statement Wednesday. “We are working closely with the LAPD, and in an abundance of caution have closed the Villa for the rest of the day. We have asked staff and visitors to leave the site. We will provide additional information as we have it.”

Opened in its refurbished form in 2006, the 64-acre complex just up from the Pacific Coast Highway houses a collection of more than 40,000 pieces from Ancient Greece, Etruria and Rome. It was founded by J. Paul Getty, the oil tycoon portrayed by Kevin Spacey in Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, which will have its world premiere as the closing-night film of AFI Fest in November.

Getty Villa attracts thousands of daily visitors, and among those who had to exit the Getty today was Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress Gabrielle Ruiz. The Broadway alum posted this video on social media on Wednesday as she and others were being told to leave the Villa:

Evacuating The Getty Villa??? What’s going on… 😶 pic.twitter.com/iVOygViduB — Gabrielle Ruiz (@gabrielleruiz) September 20, 2017

No word on when the Getty Villa will reopen this week

Back in April, the Getty Center in Brentwood was evacuated and closed after a bomb threat.