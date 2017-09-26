In a very competitive situation, with multiple networks pursuing, ABC has landed Get Christie Love, an hourlong drama from Power creator/showrunner Courtney Kemp and producers Vin Diesel, Debra Martin Chase and Shana C. Waterman, with a pilot production commitment.

The project, a co-production between Lionsgate Television and Universal Television, is inspired by the cult 1974 blaxploitation-themed TV movie Get Christie Love! and subsequent short-lived series, which also aired on ABC. (you can watch a trailer for the movie below the post.)

The new Get Christie Love (no ! in the title), written by Kemp, is an action-packed, music-driven drama that centers on Christie Love, an African American female CIA agent who leads an elite ops unit. She transforms into whomever she needs to be to get the job done, especially when it’s down to the wire and the stakes are life and death. The high-adrenaline missions of the series are anchored by an emotional mystery about Christie’s first love — unearthing the truth about this relationship will be the biggest mission impossible of her life.

Kemp executive produces via her production company End of Episode, along with Diesel and Waterman through One Race Television and Martin Chase through Martin Chase Productions.

This has been a passion project for Kemp, who loved the original because of Christie’s poise, strength and femininity. She started working on a remake before she got Power on Starz where it has become the network’s highest rated series.

Get Christie Love marks the first sale for Kemp and her production company End of Episode under a multi-year overall deal with Starz and sibling Lionsgate Television she signed in May. Kemp and Universal TV-based Diesel, both repped by CAA, brought the idea of rebooting the title to Uni TV, which owns the rights to it. Under his overall deal at Uni TV, Diesel also executive produces a reboot of Miami Vice for NBC.

The 1974 Get Christie Love! ABC series was the first hourlong drama with an African American actress as the lead. Now the reboot was bought by ABC, which is run by the first black woman appointed broadcast network president, Channing Dungey, from Uni TV, the first major US TV studio headed by a black woman president, Pearlena Igbokwe, as well as Kemp, who was at one point the only black woman to serve as showrunner on a premium drama series.

Kemp made her debut as showrunner with Power, which premiered in 2014. The drama hit a viewership season high this year, with 2.0 million viewers tuning into the fourth season finale. It will return for Season 5 in 2018.

Kemp is repped by CAA and attorney Michael Gendler. One Race Television is repped by CAA, manager Stacy O’Neil, and attorneys Patty Felker and Eric Suddleson. Martin Chase Prods. is repped by CAA and attorneys Nina Shaw and Laurie Megery.