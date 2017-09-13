Nightflyers, picked up to pilot by Syfy in June, is on track for a straight-to-series order. I hear that SyFy and Universal Cable Prods., which produces the project, are in negotiations with Netflix for the streaming network to come on board the supernatural thriller based on the novella by Game of Thrones‘ George R.R. Martin and the 1987 film. Terms of the agreement are being hammered out, but I hear it likely would involve Netflix getting international distribution and second window domestically and co-producing the series.

Nighflyers, from UCP and and studio-based Hypnotic, has tapped Dan Cerone (The Blacklist, The Mentalist) as showrunner for the series, with Mike Cahill (I Origin, Another Earth, The Magicians pilot) set to direct the pilot/opening episode.

Jeff Buhler wrote the adaptation of Nightflyers, which follows a group of misfit scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system aboard The Nightflyer — a ship with a small, tightknit crew and a reclusive captain — in the hope of making contact with alien life. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place, they start to question one another, and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought.

Nightflyers is executive produced by David Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein of Hypnotic; Cerone; Buhler; Alison Rosenzweig and Michael Gaeta of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films; Lloyd Ivan Miller and Alice P. Neuhauser of Lloyd Ivan Miller Productions. Robert Jaffe, writer and producer of the 1987 Nightflyers feature adaptation, produces.

