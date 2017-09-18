EXCLUSIVE: Dunkirk‘s Aneurin Barnard and The Strain‘s Kevin Durand are boarding George Gallo’s bodybuilding guru pic Bigger.

Pic follows the rags to riches tale of the grandfathers of the fitness movement, the Weider brothers. Barnard takes on the role of Ben Weider, brother to the iconic Joe Weider, played by Tyler Hoechlin, who was the brains of the fitness empire. Durand will portray the brother’s foreboding nemesis, fitness magazine publisher Bill Hauk.

Steve Lee Jones’ Bee Holder Productions is producing with Scott LaStaiti, Eric Weider of Weider Health is executive producing with Camila Castro. Bigger was written by Brad and Ellen Furman, Andy Weiss and Gallo. Production begins next month in Alabama.

Durand stars in FX’s Strain which ran for four seasons long, and will final on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 PM. He also stars in the upcoming comedy horror Tragedy Girls opposite Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool). His other credits include Fruitvale Station, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and 3:10 to Yuma.

Barnard also starred in the Weinstein Co.’s War & Peace miniseries and BBC’s Thirteen.

Barnard is repped by WME, The Artists Partnership and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Durand is repped by Alchemy Entertainment, ICM Partners and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman