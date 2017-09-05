ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CMT on September 12 will simultaneously broadcast Hand In Hand: A Benefit For Hurricane Harvey Relief that will feature appearances from Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Beyonce, Jamie Foxx, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, and Reese Witherspoon, and other stars. The telethon will run one hour to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Proceeds will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund) through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund managed by Comic Relief USA.

The telethon will include a special performance by country music star George Strait from his San Antonio benefit concert. Others scheduled to appear in live or taped tribute segments include Matt Lauer, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Norah O’Donnell, Dennis Quaid, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan and Blake Shelton.

The telethon was spearheaded by Houston native rapper Bun B and SB Projects founder Scooter Braun. The broadcast will be produced by SB Projects and Den of Thieves with Braun, Bernard ‘Bun B’ Freeman, Allison Kaye, Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager serving as Executive Producers. Additional executive producers are Chris Choun, and Lee Lodge with Jordan Brown, Penni Thow and Barb Bialkowski serving as co-executive Producers.