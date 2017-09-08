Arnold Schwarzenegger, Vince Vaughn, Dario Argento, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Edgar Wright, Tommy Wiseau and Paul Williams are spotlighted in the films of the 2017 Beyond Fest, which kicks off late this month.

Billed as the biggest genre festival in Los Angeles, the slate features 23 west coast premieres and 32 events, including opening night’s Brawl in Cell Block 99 (featuring Vaughn as a former boxer turned drug-runner, directed by S. Craig Zahler) and closing night’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer (directed by Yorgos Lanthimos in his follow-up to The Lobster).

The festival is held at the Egyptian Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard for 12 days starting September 29th through October 10th, and benefits the American Cinematheque, the film-centric non-profit which renovated the Eqyptian and has hosted programming there for 19 years.The organization also runs the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.

Other festival highlights anticipated include the world premiere of director Justin MacGregor’s Best Friends, with stars Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero of cult film classic The Room scheduled in-person; director Joe Lynch’s violent Mayhem; and Amazon Prime Video’s presentation of Jean-Claude Van Johnson, a comedy featuring real-life inspiration Jean-Claude Van Damme making a personal appearance.

Schwarzenegger celebrates the 30th anniversary of Predator and The Running Man with screenings, while Paul Williams will share stories from Phantom of the Paradise, the rock opera he scored and starred in that was directed by Brian De Palma.

“While the two worst man-baby haircuts on the planet prepared for nuclear destruction, we prepped cinematic armageddon,” said Beyond Fest co-founder Christian Parkes. “We’re immigrants and we saw Dr. Strangelove – we know how this ends – but at least we get to watch some great films with our heroes and friends and go out with a real bang.”

Beyond Fest also offers 14 screenings in the 90-seat that are free to film fans. The screenings are presented by genre-streaming platform Shudder.

Tickets are on sale starting Friday, September 8th on Fandango.

The festival highlight reel:

