Genius producer EUE/Sokolow is partnering with Joshua Jackson’s Liquid Media Group to expand both companies’ international premium television footprint.

Under the pact, the companies will continue to operate under their current banners with EUE/Sokolow, led by principals Jeff Cooney, Chris Cooney and Sam Sokolow, focusing on the development, packaging, sales and production of television properties, while Liquid maintains its focus on financing, physical production and international distribution. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

EUE/Sokolow is heading into Sunday’s Emmy awards with 10 nominations for Nat Geo’s Genius, including best limited series. Liquid Media’s Jackson is an actor known for his roles in The Affair, The CW’s Dawson’s Creek and the upcoming Broadway revival of Children of a Lesser God.

EUE/Sokolow is repped by Peter Micelli at CAA.