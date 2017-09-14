HBO intends to stay steps ahead of any attempted leaks or hacks of the ending of the upcoming eighth and final season of Game Of Thrones.

Producers will “shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens,” Casey Bloys, HBO president of programming said during a visit to Moravian College in his hometown of Bethlehem, PA. His comments were reported by Bethlehem’s Morning Call news.

“You have to do that on a long show,” he added. “Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no definitive answer until the end.”

Of course this is nothing new and not surprising given a season full of hacks and leaks for GoT and HBO. A long line of hit shows have kept their endings secret by filming multiple endings – AMC’s Breaking Bad and HBO’s The Sopranos just to name a couple.

Set to be a six-episode run, the eighth and final season of the Emmy-winning Game Of Thrones is expected to debut next year.