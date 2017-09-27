Fitting for HBO’s ruthless and scheming Game of Thrones, a murderer’s row of GoT directors have been set to take on the series’ final Season 8, a planned super-sized six episodes that are expected to air sometime next year to wrap up the saga. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are on the list of course, as the creators of the series based on George R.R. Martin’s books are expected to write and direct the series finale.

Sapochnik REX/Shutterstock

The other two helmers are befitting an ending expected of an epic series: Miguel Sapochnik, who has directed four episodes including two of what many fans consider the best of the series: Season 5’s “Hardhome” and Season 6’s “Battle of the Bastards,” the latter of which won him a Best Directing Emmy; and David Nutter, who among his six helming credits on the series is the Season 5 finale “Mother’s Mercy” that featured Queen Cersei’s memorable walk of atonement. It also won him an Emmy.

Nutter REX/Shutterstock

It’s unclear who will direct which episodes for Season 8. But Benioff and Weiss will certainly oversee shooting the multiple versions of the series’ ending, a plan revealed earlier this month by HBO programming president Casey Bloys. That tactic is intended to stave off potential hacker leaks that plagued the show in Season 7; the series is the most pirated in the world.

The Season 7 finale, the Jeremy Podeswa-directed “The Dragon and The Wolf,” set a viewership record August 27 when 16.5 million viewers saw the Night King and his Army of the Dead break through the Wall and Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen hit the sheets.

GoT won back-to-back Best Drama Series before this year, when it was ineligible for Emmy consideration due to the timing of its airdates.

HBO plans at least five spinoff series from GoT to be developed by Martin and five new writers, which will “explore different time periods of George R. R. Martin’s vast and rich universe” in his fantasy book series A Song of Ice and Fire on which the TV series is based.