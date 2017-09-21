Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot will host the October 7 episode of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, the network said today, with The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani taking the duties October 14. Musical guests will be Sam Smith and Pink, respectively.

The previously announced Ryan Gosling hosts SNL’s Season 43 premiere on September 30, with musical guest Jay-Z.

Gadot will be making her first SNL appearance coming off a strong summer performance in Wonder Woman. Her SNL spot arrives the month before the November 17 debut of Justice League. Smith will be making his second SNL visit on Gadot’s episode.

Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions

Nanjiani also makes his SNL debut. He stars as Dinesh Chugtai in HBO’s Silicon Valley and wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed film The Big Sick. Grammy winner Pink, appearing on the Nanjiani-hosted SNL, releases her seventh studio album Beautiful Trauma on October 13.

Viewers across the country will be able to view the episodes live, as SNL continues last season’s practice of coast-to-coast live broadcasts.