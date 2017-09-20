EXCLUSIVE: Gal Gadot is in early talks to join Bradley Cooper in Deeper, the MGM pic that Max Landis scripted and White God helmer Kornel Mundruczo will direct.

In the drama, a disgraced astronaut embarks on a mission to reach the bottom of a newly discovered oceanic trench, theorized to be the lowest point on Earth. He encounters an increasing level of danger and soon finds himself in a psychological (and physical) fight against mysterious forces. Landis is producing with David Goyer, in a co-production between Phantom Four and Addictive Pictures. Also producing are Kevin Turen for Phantom 4 and Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder for Addictive.

Gadot is riding high after starring in Wonder Woman. She will reprise in the Patty Jenkins-directed sequel and DC spinoffs including the Justice League films and the spinoff for The Flash. She’s repped by WME and Sloane Offer.