The new FX+ service has added the complete seasons of 15 additional FX original series to its offerings, bringing its programming total to 31 series and more than 1300 episodes.

Parent FX Networks also announced that the service will be available to Cox Contour subscribers next month, joining the already onboard customers of Comcast Xfinity TV, which bowed earlier this month, according to John Landraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions.

FX+ features all seasons of almost every current and library title of FX original series, including just-added The Americans, Taboo, Legion, Atlanta and Better Things. Those programs join previously announced American Horror Story, Damages, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The League, Louie, Nip/Tuck, Rescue Me, The Shield, Sons of Anarchy, and Terriers, among others.

Cox Contour subscribers can upgrade their service to include FX+ in their video package for $5.99 per month. Cox Contour customers who subscribe to FX+ will be able to access the FX+ content via Cox On Demand, the Cox Contour app, and FXNOW.

Programming for Comcast is available via Xfinity On Demand, the Xfinity Stream app and website, and FXNow, also at $5.99. Some series are available in 4K, and there are opportunities for subscribers to temporarily download current season episodes for viewing when they don’t have an Internet connection.

Because of the large number of shows, FX+ will roll out its programming over a period of time. It is expected that the complete FX+ roster will be available in 2018.

Upon its launch announcement last month, FX Networks CEO Landraf said that his operation has “been diligent about recapturing the in-season stacking rights for all current original programming and recapturing the rights to all seasons of a large portion of our legacy of great original series,” which started 15 years ago with The Shield.

As a result, the effort “begins to put us on equal footing with premium networks and streaming services,” Landgraf said.