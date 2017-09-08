Fullscreen Media dismissed three percent of its staff today, part of a revamp to allegedly focus on original programming for its subscription video service. No headcount was provided, although reports indicated the company had about 750 employees before today’s culling.

Fullscreen CEO George Strompolos, a co-creator of YouTube’s partner program who founded the company in 2011, said in a statement that the move came to “streamline operations and pursue a deeper focus on original programming.”

Fullscreen is a subsidiary of Otter Media, a joint venture of AT&T and the Chernin Group. It has an SVOD service priced at $6 per month. Original series on the service are aimed at a younger audience and include Shane & Friends, H8TERS and Shay Mitchell: Chapters. The firm also licenses content from studios and other creators.

 