Netflix has released the official trailer for Season 3 of Fuller House ahead of its September 22 premiere, which also happens to be the debut date of the mothership series.

The footage takes a look back over some milestone events in the Tanner family. Danny, Jesse and Joey remember the day Jesse and Joey first moved in to help raise D.J., Stephanie and Michelle. (Note the men’s outfits — they’re the same worn in Full House‘s 1987 pilot).

In the spinoff series, veterinarian and recently widowed D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure) finds herself living in her childhood home with younger sister and aspiring musician Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and DJ’s lifelong best friend/fellow single mother Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber). The Tanner childhood house is fuller than ever though with not only DJ’s three boys — with 13-year-old Jackson, 7-year-old Max and baby Tommy Jr., along with Kimmy’s feisty teenage daughter Ramona and Kimmy’s not so estranged ex-husband Fernando all under the same roof.

Check out the trailer above.