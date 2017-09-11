EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution arm of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, has secured the U.S rights to horror thriller Angelica, written and directed by Mitchell Lichtenstein. The film, which stars Jena Malone, Janet McTeer, Ed Stoppard, and Tovah Feldshuh, will be released in domestic theaters and on digital platforms on November 17.

It takes place in Victorian London, and centers on a young couple (Malone and Stoppard) who were prescribed abstinence by puritanical doctors after the life-threatening birth of their daughter. Check out a clip from the film above.

Lichtenstein produced the project with Joyce Pierpoline. Spotlight Pictures is overseeing international sales at the Toronto Film Festival.

The a deal was negotiated by Dan Fisher, VP of Acquisitions for Freestyle, and Matt McCombs at Spotlight on behalf of the filmmakers.

Recent Freestyle films include the horror/thriller Don’t Sleep, starring Drea de Matteo and Dominic Sherwood, The Recall with Wesley Snipes, and the animated film Hell & Back starring Nick Swardson, Mila Kunis and Bob Odenkirk.

Allen’s Entertainment Studios has snatched up some big titles at Toronto including the Ted Kennedy drama Chappaquiddick, which it shelled out $4 million to acquire with $16 million-plus commitment for P&A, and $4 million for the Jeffrey Nachmanoff-directed thriller Replicas, starring Keanu Reeves.