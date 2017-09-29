One day after Disney Channel announced a new take Hocus Pocus comes word that its next redo will be a musical version of Freaky Friday. It’s based on the company’s stage adaptation of Mary Rodgers’ classic 1972 novel, which Disney made into features 41 and 14 years ago.

The new show will star Heidi Blickenstaff, who played the mom role in the stage version, and Cozi Zuehlsdorff of the Dolphin Tale films as the bickering mother and daughter who both wish they could switch places wish the other for a day. But be careful what you wish for: The magically wake up one freaky Friday in each other’s body and begin a journey of self-discovery and empathy neither one could have imagined.

The cast also includes Ricky He, Alex Désert, Jason Maybaum, Kahyun Kim, Dara R. Moss, Jennifer LaPorte, Isaiah Lehtinen and Sarah Willey. Steve Carr will direct and executive produce the telefilm from a scripted by Bridget Carpenter, who also wrote the book for the stage musical. Also aboard are Pulitzer- and Tony-winning composers Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, who penned the music and lyrics for the stage version. Susan Cartsonis and Thomas Schumacher also serve as EPs.

“A classic story like Freaky Friday has a magical capacity to engage multiple generations – whether it’s in the form of a book, a theatrical film, a stage show – or all of the above,” said Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Channels Worldwide. “Working with our partners at Disney Live Theatrical, we’re thrilled to bring this classic story to life in a whole new form – a music-driven movie for television.”

Disney’s 1976 version of Freak Friday starred Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, and the 2003 redo paired Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

Blickenstaff and Zuehlsdorff and repped by Abrams Artists Agency.