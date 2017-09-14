When it comes to memorable movie lines, everyone has their favorite. But it’s not a stretch to assume that many people would cite Billy Batts’ fateful final utterance to Joe Pesci’s Tommy DeVito in Goodfellas: “Now go home and get your f*ckin’ shinebox.” That keeper was delivered with equal parts disgust and flair by Frank Vincent, just before his character endured what must be the only onscreen murder set to Donovan’s “Atlantis.”

Vincent, who died today at 80, is being remembered as “the consummate NYC actor” and “a lovely man” by friends, colleagues and industry fans. His brief but key role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 neo-classic hardly was the only memorable character he created. With a mug born to play wiseguys, he also was Phil Leotardo, the latter-series archnemesis of Tony Soprano in The Sopranos, and Frankie Marino, the gangster sidekick of Pesci’s Nicky Santoro in Scorsese’s Casino. Gamers know him as the voice of Salvatore Leone in multiple Grand Theft Auto titles.

Typecast? OK, sure. But Vincent put his mark on every part he played — right down to his cameo in Nas’ “Street Dreams” video. Here are some industry-specific remembrances and appreciations about Vincent today; you’ll note the recurring theme:

Damn the Great Frank Vincent has passed Consummate NYC actor from Goodfellas,Raging Bull & Sopranos.Good guy who had a great sense of humor pic.twitter.com/JOVl0zEFRQ — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 13, 2017

#FrankVincent

One time he let me get my shinebox in 94.Great guy pic.twitter.com/PunWpNZFbP — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 13, 2017

We lost one of our family today. Frank Vincent. Wonderful actor and lovely man. Rest In Peace, Frankie. — Maureen Van Zandt (@MVZaGoGo) September 13, 2017

RIP Frankie Vincent…… thank you for letting me know that a puke from Jersey like myself could accomplish my dreams if I went for it….. — Joey CoCo Diaz (@madflavor) September 13, 2017

He's gone to get his shinebox. #RIPFrankVincent — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 13, 2017

Rest in peace, Frank Vincent, unless of course they decide to develop your gravesite into condominiums in 6 months pic.twitter.com/gT60c2NIuh — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 13, 2017

RIP Frank Vincent, who delivered one of the best movie lines of all time: Now go home and get your shinebox pic.twitter.com/ezJwKD0osv — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 13, 2017

RIP Frank Vincent. Tell 'em all up there to get their shineboxes. #Legend pic.twitter.com/lJ7cS0H9DA — Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) September 13, 2017

"Hey if I was going to break your balls, I'd tell ya to go home and get your shine box". R.I.P. #frankvincent pic.twitter.com/q3Xczx6rfG — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) September 13, 2017