Fran Drescher and legendary director/actor Peter Bogdanovich will co-star in The Creatress, a drama co-produced by Café Oscuro Films and Digital Cuvee. Written and directed by Jason Cook, the film centers on best-selling author Eryn Bellow who concludes her bookstore tour with her agent selling film rights and closing a six figure advance for her follow-up. Headwinds arise as critics get offended by the claims that Eryn is being declared a living literary legend. The storm gathers force as the assaults gravitate from bad reviews to a fake-memoir designed to obliterate her from the field. Through the noise, Eryn attempts to write her way out of the public fray, and reclaim her voice in the minds of her readers. Liliana Kligman serves as executive producer, while filming is said to begin end of September with an eyed theatrical release sometime next year.

Tilda Del Toro, who appeared in the Warner Bros’ Our Brand Crisis with Sandra Bullock, has been cast in Universal’s upcoming comedy, Night School, starring Kevin Hart. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip), the film follows a group of troublemakers who are forced to attend night school in hopes that they’ll pass the GED exam to and ultimately, change their lives. Tiffany Haddish, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Yvonne Orji and Rob Riggle co-star in the film. It’s based on a story by Hart, who also wrote the script with Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells, Matt Kellard, and additional work by Nick Stoller. Production is currently underway with a targeted release date for September 28, 2018. Hartbeat Productions and Will Packer Productions are producing. James Lopez will executive produce, while Kristin Lowe will oversee production for studio. del Toro is repped by Element Talent Agency.

Moonlight actor Jaden Piner is set for the Luke Jaden-directed thriller BOO!, which centers on a nuclear family battling an unseen force as they soon realize they must band together in order to stop the unimaginable terror. Automatik Entertainment is producing with Phil Wurtzel and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Loving, Midnight Special) executive producing. Production start is scheduled for the end of this month in Detroit. Piner, who played the youngest Kevin in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight, is repped by GSA Entertainment and Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer.