EXCLUSIVE: Foxtrot, the Samuel Maoz-directed Israeli film that won Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival and was one of the most buzzed about films in Toronto, has been acquired by Sony Pictures Classics. SPC bought North American rights, just before the film today won eight Ophir Awards including Best Picture and Best Director for Maoz. That launches the film as Israel’s Oscar submission for Best Foreign Language Feature. The film by the Lebanon director covers provocative subject matter in the dance with death, grieving and fate. The picture has created some controversy in Israel for its depiction of military service in Israel. It is one of the most acclaimed Foreign Language films of awards season.

It opens as an Israeli couple opens their door, only to see army officials on their doorstep who tell them their soldier son has been killed. The film got criticSarah Adler, Lior Ashkenazi and Yonatan Shiray star. Michael Weber, Viola Fugen, Eitan Mansuri, Cedomir Kolar, Marc Baschet and Michel Merkt are the producers. ICM Partners brokered the deal and The Match Factory is selling international. Much of the film deals with the young soldier as he mans an isolated checkpoint, and here is a trailer for the film that deals with him: