The Winter Olympics should dominate the early part of 2018 for sports fans around the world, but the summer will belong to soccer. Fox Sports has unveiled its coverage plans for next year’s FIFA World Cup, which runs June 14-July 15 in Russia.

It will air 350 hours of programming tied to the quadrennial tournament, including more soccer matches on broadcast television than the last four World Cups combined, Fox Sports said.

Fox Sports

“Fox Sports is thrilled to present what will be the biggest global sporting event of 2018,” said Eric Shanks, Fox Sports President and Executive Producer. “We will showcase the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia as an international cultural moment unlike ever before in U.S. television history.”

Daytime and late-night studio coverage will originate from a facility in Moscow’s iconic Red Square. The two-story complex features two sets, a main anchor desk and an interview area for pregame, halftime and postgame programs along with World Cup Live, hosted by Kate Abdo; World Cup Today, with Rob Stone; and World Cup Tonight, with host Fernando Fiore.

Fox Sports also plans to incorporate virtual reality into its coverage, as well as daily digital content featuring 15 original series on Fox Sports Go.

“We have been working around the clock to create an unmatched experience for viewers for next summer’s biggest stage, the 2018 FIFA World Cup,” said David Neal, Executive Producer of FIFA World Cup on Fox and VP Production for Fox Sports. “Fox Sports will dedicate endless resources to produce top-tier storytelling that will long be remembered.”