Eric Bolling, the former Fox News host fired by the network yesterday, confirmed that his 19-year-old son died last night.

“Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated,” Bolling tweeted this afternoon.

Eric Chase Bolling, 19, was found dead Friday night in Boulder, Colorado, where he was a student at University of Colorado Boulder. Police are investigating.

Fox News announced yesterday that it parted ways with the senior Bolling, a contributor and co-host of the network’s The Specialists. The show is being canceled, and his co-hosts Eboni Williams and Kat Timpf will remain at the cable news network as contributors. The firing came after Bolling was suspended in August pending results of an investigation into allegations he sent lewd photos to female colleagues.