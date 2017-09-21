Fox News Channel announced this morning it will debut a live news program at 11 PM ET, anchored by Shannon Bream, called Fox News @ Night.

The live hour of “hard news and analysis of the most compelling stories from Washington and across the country” will launch October 30, FNC said. In the announcement, the net’s news president Jay Wallace calls it an extension of FNC’s live primetime programming.

Bream most recently served as the network’s Supreme Court correspondent, and regularly co-anchored the net’s weekday program America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer. She has provided coverage of every major election and Supreme court decision since she joined in 2007, including the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and the 2015 Supreme Court decision to rule in favor of same-sex marriage nationwide. Prior to joining the network, Bream served as a weekend anchor for NBC’s Washington, D.C. station WRC-TV, and an evening anchor for CBS’s WBTV in Charlotte, NC.