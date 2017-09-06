Fox News Channel will premiere Objectified, a new series hosted by TMZ’s Harvey Levin, on Sunday, September 17 at 8 pm ET. Kicking off the season debut, the entertainment program will spotlight Judge Judy Sheindlin, sharing her most prized possessions in her Greenwich, Connecticut home.

Each week, Levin will present an interview with a newsmaker or celebrity who will tell their life story through objects they have chosen to keep over the years. The objects become jumping points in understanding how certain experiences shaped them into who they are today.

The 10 episode series will continue in the 8 pm slot on Sundays, with upcoming shows will featuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; former California governor and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger; businesswoman and television personality Martha Stewart; entertainment entrepreneur and actor Tyler Perry; and Dallas Mavericks owner and investor Mark Cuban, among others.

Objectified is produced by Harvey Levin Productions, Inc. in association with Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Harvey Levin and Ryan Regan serve as the program’s executive producers, alongside John Finley, FNC’s Senior Vice President of Development and Production.