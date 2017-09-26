Fox News Channel unveiled daytime lineup changes that will kick in on Monday, October 2.

Harris Faulkner will anchor a new program at 1PM ET called Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner. Outnumbered Overtime originally debuted as a web show led by Faulkner following the TV version every day.

Dana Perino will host a news and analysis program called The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino 2PM ET – which just happens to be an hour often dominated by White House press briefings, and more breaking news from Washington.

And, Sandra Smith will permanently join Bill Hemmer in co-anchoring America’s Newsroom at 9 AM ET, the network made official.

Faulkner and Smith will continue on Outnumbered at noon, joined by rotating panelists. Jon Scott will continue to helm Happening Now, now at 11AM; Shepard Smith Reporting and Your World with Neil Cavuto stick in their 3PM and 4PM ET time periods, respectively.

FNC’s New Daytime Schedule:

· 9AM-11AM/ET – America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith

· 11AM-12PM/ET – Happening Now with Jon Scott & rotating co-anchor

· 12PM-1PM/ET – Outnumbered

· 1PM-2PM/ET – Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner

· 2PM-3PM/ET – The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino

· 3PM-4PM/ET – Shepard Smith Reporting

· 4PM-5PM/ET – Your World with Neil Cavuto

Faulkner joined FNC in 2005 as a correspondent and has served as co-anchor of Outnumbered since it launched in 2014. Previously, Faulkner served as anchor of the Sunday edition of The Fox Report.

Dana Perino currently serves as co-host of FNC’s The Five, airing weekdays at 9 PM. She joined the network in 2009 as a contributor. Perino is also co-host of the podcast, Perino & Stirewalt: I’ll Tell You What, alongside FNC’s politics editor Chris Stirewalt. Prior to joining FNC, Perino served as White House Press Secretary for President George W. Bush.

Sandra Smith joined Fox Business Network as a reporter in October 2007 and was named as co-anchor of FNC’s Outnumbered when it launched in 2014.