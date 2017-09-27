Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to hourlong semi-autobiographical hip-hop dance drama Take It From The Top (working title) from top choreographer Fatima Robinson, producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron and Universal Television.

Photo by Susan B. Landau

Written by NCIS: LA co-executive producer Joe Wilson and Abdul Williams, who penned BET’s highly-rated The New Edition Story, Take It From The Top is inspired byRobinson’s life as a dancer-turned-choreographer and is set in 1990s Los Angeles just as hip-hop dance begins to dominate pop culture. From the streets and clubs that gave birth to hip-hop dance, the show follows Fatima and her crew as she rises in this exploding new world set against her stifling family obligations and personal life.

Zadan and Meron executive produce via their Zadan/Meron Prods. (form. Storyline Entertainment), along with Wilson. Williams co-executive produces with Robinson and Zadan/Meron Prods’ Mark Nicholson. Robinson also will choreograph the potential series.

Fox

Zadan and Meron are behind NBC’s live musical franchise, launched by The Sound Of Music Live!, which was followed by Peter Pan, The Wiz and Hairspray. They also produced the Academy Awards ceremony for three consecutive years, from 2013-2015.

Robinson is known for blending classic dance-styles with hip hop. Her choreography credits include features Dreamgirls, Ali, Collateral, Miami Vice and Public Enemies as well as NBC’s The Wiz Live and big events such as the Oscars, the Super Bowl and the Grammys for artists including Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Future, Halsey, Rihanna, the Black Eyed Peas. She also is one of the top performance producers for NBC’s The Voice.

After working with Robinson on the 86th Oscars telecast and The Wiz Live!, Zadan and Meron approached her about creating a series inspired by her life. The project was set up at Universal TV where Zadan and Meron’s Zadan/Meron Prods. has a deal for series. It was then pitched to Fox, home of hit hip-hop music drama Empire.

Zadan and Meron are prepping their 2018 NBC telecasts of Jesus Christ Superstar Live! and Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men Live starring Alec Baldwin. They are repped by ICM Partners and Morris Yorn.

Fatima is repped by MGMT. Entertainment & Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka. Williams is repped by UTA and Fourth Wall. Wilson is repped by Paradigm and David Fox.