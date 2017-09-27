A decade after The O.C. ended its four-season run on Fox, the series’ executive producer McG is back at the network with another soapy drama about young people in an affluent area on the Southern California Coast. Silicon Beach, from McG, The Vampire Diaries co-executive producer Brian Young and 20th Century Fox TV, has received a script commitment plus penalty from Fox.

Written by Young, Silicon Beach — named after the West Los Angeles area close to the Pacific Coast that is home to over 500 tech startup companies — centers on 26-year-old Maya Carter who lives at home with her family and is someone you’d never guess has the potential to change the world. Then again, you’re not billionaire Alex Silva, the amoral venture capitalist who plucks her from her modest life so she can do just that. Surrounded by unimaginable wealth and opportunity, Maya fights to make her mark and keep her soul in the cutthroat world of tech startups, and she does it all bathed in the warm glow of the California sun, steps from the clear blue waters of the Pacific, in the place where millennial ambitions are rewarded with overnight millions: Silicon Beach.

Young executive produces alongside McG and Mary Viola via Wonderland. 20th Century Fox TV, where McG is under an overall deal, is the studio.

When it premiered in 2003, the Josh Schwartz-created The O.C. was an instant pop culture phenom and became one of the first series to ignite the then-fledgeling social media. The series also helped put McG’s Wonderland banner on the map.

This is McG’s second project at Fox this development season. He also is executive producing and directing a reboot of True Lies, James Cameron’s hit 1994 action comedy movie, which has a put pilot commitment at the network. McG directed the Lethal Weapon pilot for Fox and executive produces that series, from WBTV, which just premiered its second season.

Via his Wonderland banner, McG also executive produces the long-running CW series Supernatural as well as Freeform’s Shadow Hunters. On the film side he’s partnered with Netflix on upcoming The Babysitter movie, and is in production on I Feel Pretty starring Amy Schumer.

Young worked on The Vampire Diaries for seven years, most recently as co-executive producer. He’s repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson. McG is repped by WME, Management 360 and Sloane Offer.