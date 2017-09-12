Fox has put in development The Family Gene, a genomic medicine drama inspired by Joselin Linder’s nonfiction book The Family Gene: A Mission To Turn My Deadly Inheritance Into A Hopeful Future, from Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak’s That’s Wonderful Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

HarperCollins/Fox

Written and executive produced by Canadian writer Greg Spottiswood (Remedy), The Family Gene follows Dr. Gwendolyn Langer as she saves lives in a cutting edge clinic that brings together high stakes medical procedures with the miraculous advances of genetic medicine. Langer takes every case personally – because she and her sister, surgeon Evie Langer, have inherited a deadly disease of their own. Each week, The Family Gene takes on compelling and emotional medical mysteries, as Gwen and her team refuse to accept that DNA is destiny. The book was inspired by Linder’s personal quest to discover the truth about a likely fatal genetic disorder.

Parsons and Spiewak executive produce with Spottiswood via That’s Wonderful Productions which is producing in association with Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind Parsons starrer The Big Bang Theory, where he has an overall deal. Linder is consulting on the project. Eric Norsoph, head of development and production for That’s Wonderful, will oversee the project for the company.

Parsons and Spiewak got to a strong start for their WBTV-based That’s Wonderful Productions. One of their first projects, comedy By the Book (fka Living Biblically) went to series at CBS where it’s set for a midseason launch.

That’s Wonderful is repped by CAA, Principal Entertainment LA, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown. Linder is represented by CAA and Foundry. Spottiswood is repped by APA and Stone Genow Smelkinson Binder & Christopher.