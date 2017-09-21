Fox has given a put pilot commitment to Classified, an hourlong drama from Marc Guggenheim (Arrow) and Howard Gordon (Homeland). The project hails from Gordon’s Teakwood Lane and 20th Century Fox TV where the company is based.

Fox

Written and executive produced by Guggenheim, Classified is set in the high stakes world of the CIA. It is a character driven drama focusing on the dedicated attorneys who represent the Agency. At the heart of this show is a fearless woman trying to navigate her way to the top while putting out fires professionally and personally.

This marks the second put pilot commitment at Fox for both Guggenheim and Gordon.

Guggenheim also is writing and executive producing an adaptation of True Lies with McG and James Cameron producing. Guggenheim co-created and serves as an executive producer on the CW’s DC series Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow and also exec produces Trollhunters for DreamWorks Animation and Netflix. He is repped by WME.

Gordon’s Fox project with a put pilot commitment is cop drama Nightfall, with Sheldon Turner and Jennifer Klein. He also has a medical drama written by Jason Horwitch, which has a script commitment plus penalty at Fox. In addition to executive producing Homeland, which is heading into its seventh season on Showtime, Gordon is exploring potential new 24 offshoots. He is repped by WME.