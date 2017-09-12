Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to a medical drama from Jason Horwitch (Luke Cage), Howard Gordon (24, Homeland) and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Horwitch, the untitled project centers on Charlie Foster, a hyper-charismatic doctor who travels the world in search of the most innovative new medicines, all while he and his team tackle the most challenging, unique medical cases from their special hospital wing in Cambridge, MA. Horwitch executive produces with Gordon. 20th Century Fox TV, where Gordon’s Teakwood Lane Prods. is based, is the studio.

This marks a return to the medical drama genre for Horwitch who previously created the series Medical Investigation. Horwitch, who also created Rubicon, most recently served as writer and co-executive producer of Netflix/Marvel’s Luke Cage. He also worked on Southland.

Fox

As it is preparing to launch its new medical drama The Resident, Fox continues to be actively developing in the genre. This is the second medical drama pitch the network has bought so far this season. It joins The Family Gene, inspired by Joselin Linder’s book, from Jim Parsons and Warner Bros. TV.

In addition to the Jason Horwitch project, Emmy-winning producer Gordon has drama Nightfall at Fox with a put pilot commitment. It is from Sheldon Turner, who is writing, and Jennifer Klein through their Vendetta Productions, .

Horwitch is repped by WME, manager Dan Halsted and attorney Renee A. Farrell. Gordon is repped by WME and Gendler Kelly.