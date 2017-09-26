In a competitive situation, Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to One Call That’s All, a dramedy from Guilt creators Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, Picture It Productions and Lionsgate TV.

Fox

Written and executive produced by Price and Millard, One Call That’s All is inspired by the South’s most successful accident attorney Ken Nugent. Described as part legal show, part family dramedy, it revolves around a larger-than-life personal-injury attorney in Atlanta and his huge, highly entertaining family, who all work for him. We’re talking siblings, kids, sons-in-law, former stepson, even one of his ex-wives.​

Picture It Productions’ Head of Television Lance Krall and Head of Production Peter Siaggas executive produce with the company’s Peter Stathopoulos. Nugent serves as executive consultant. Lionsgate TV, where Price and Millard are under an overall deal, is the studio.

“When we met Ken Nugent and his larger-than-life family in Atlanta, Georgia, we knew we’d hit TV gold,” said Price and Millard. “We love quirky legal shows and big, fun family dramedies, and the Nugents’ personal-injury firm gives us both in one outrageous package.”

In addition to their Freeform series Guilt, Price and Millard’s credits include The Game Plan and Fallen.

This marks the first network pitch for Picture It Productions, launched in June 2016 with the goal of providing a platform for talent outside of New York and Los Angeles. Nugent, a fixture of the Southern law community, was considered a natural subject.

Krall toplined Spike TV’s The Lance Krall Show and has written for Breaking In, Last Man Standing and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Siaggas is an Emmy-winning director and producer, having worked on The Lance Krall Show, Free Radio and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Price & Millard and Picture It Productions are repped by Paradigm. Price and Millard also are repped by Darren Trattnerand Karl Austen at Jackoway Tyerman. Picture It Productions is also with attorneys Jon Moonves and Gordon Bobb.