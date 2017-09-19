Fox has put in development two more drama projects from Lee Daniels, co-creator/executive producer of the netwpork’s Empire and Star. They are: Victory with writer Julian Breece (Hulu’s The First), which has received a put pilot commitment, and East of Hope with Outsiders creator Peter Mattei, which has a script commitment with penalty. Daniels executive produces both via his Lee Daniels Entertainment. 20th Century Fox TV, where Daniels is under an overall deal is the studio.

Written and executive produced by Breece, Victory is set in the world of competitive gospel choirs. It tells the inspirational story of a prodigal son and a group of forgotten young people who must rise above their personal hardships to save a church and heal a broken community through the power of song. Kevin Donahue also executive produces.

Victory marks Breece’s second collaboration with Daniels. The two recently sold to Fox the hourlong project Mason Dixon. Additionally, Breece serves as a co-producer on Beau Willimon’s new Hulu series, The First.

Written and executive produced by Mattei, East of Hope is a multi-racial soap set in an All-American working class town which centers around two families divided by a past event, and reconnected by blood. Both tie their hopes and dreams to the high school basketball team, which they see as their ticket to a better life.

Breece is repped by CAA, Kevin Donahue Management, and Lichter Grossman. Daniels is with CAA and attorneys Jeanne Newman and Stewart Brookman. Mattei is repped by UTA.