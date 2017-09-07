Foresight Unlimited has teamed Hannibal Classics to co-rep the Simon West-helmed Tsunami LA, which will be presented to buyers at the Toronto Film Festival. The natural disaster pic, written by Scott Windhauser, centers on original the worst tsunami in history hitting present-day Los Angeles.

Filming is slated to begin in January, with Richard Rionda Del Castro of Hannibal and Signature Pictures’ Moshe Diamant producing alongside Michael Tadross.

Tsunami LA reunites Foresight with Diamant, as they co-produced and sold the natural disaster thriller The Hurricane Heist from director Rob Cohen (xXx), set for a wide release in early next year.

In addition, Foresight recently began sales on Phillip Noyce’s World War II action-thriller The Devil’s Brigade, which Diamant is also producing, and is in production on Todd Robinson’s The Last Full Measure and the sci-fi epic Inversion.