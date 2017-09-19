EXCLUSIVE: Filming has been paused on ABC’s midseason legal drama series For the People for some additional script work.

I hear the stoppage stems from the recent recasting of the series’ leads, with Britt Robertson and Jasmin Savoy Brown tapped for the roles. After reshooting the pilot and filming the series’ second episode and seeing Robertson and Brown in the roles, I hear a decision was made to stop and rework the upcoming scripts, which had already been completed, to better fit the new dynamic on the show.

I hear the series will stay dark for about one cycle, or 2.5 weeks, before resuming production. For the People has no premiere date and is slated for a midseason launch, so the delay is not going to impact delivery.

Meanwhile, start of production on the other midseason Shondaland drama series for ABC, the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy firefighter spinoff, was just pushed back by a week as casting on the project is still ongoing.

For the People, written by Paul William Davies, is set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, aka “The Mother Court,” and follows brand-new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high-profile and high-stakes cases in the country – all as their personal lives intersect.

Davies executive produces with Don Todd and Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. ABC Studios, where Shondaland was based until recently moving to Netflix, is the studio.