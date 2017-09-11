Focus Features has secured international rights to Lady Bird, the directorial debut film from Greta Gerwig. The dramatic comedy, which stars Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, will be released domestically November 10 via A24, in partnership with IAC Films, while Focus will handling distribution in all territories outside of North America.

Set in Sacramento, California in 2002, the story follows Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Ronan) who fights against but is exactly like her wildly loving, deeply opinionated and strong-willed mom (Metcalf), a nurse working tirelessly to keep her family afloat after Lady Bird’s father loses his job.

Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Beanie Feldstein and Lois Smith co-star.

Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O’Neill produced the film, which has already garnered Oscar buzz following screenings at Telluride and Toronto.