EXCLUSIVE: Hot off the Toronto debut of their first feature Five Fingers For Marseille, director Michael Matthews and writer Sean Drummond have signed with WME. The filmmakers, who have operated their production banner from Cape Town for the past 12 years and first made noise in Hollywood with the short Apocalypse Now Now, were hotly pursued. They wrote and directed Five Fingers For Marseille, and produced through their Be Phat Motel banner.

The Western-style thriller dives deep into the sociopolitical sphere of South Africa, and is the culmination of eight year spent taking the film from concept to screen, including a 5,000-mile research trip around South Africa. The film has also been selected for Fantastic Fest, BFI London and the Busan International Film Festival.

Said the duo: “We’re excited about future projects both together and separately as writer and director, specifically Apocalypse Now Now and supernatural-psychological police drama series Acts of Man, continuing relationships with great companies in the U.S. like XYZ Films and Five Fingers co-producers Game 7 Films, and growing even greater partnerships. WME is an incredible agency and we couldn’t be more excited by the future.”

Here’s the teaser for the short Apocalypse Now Now that got them noticed, followed by the trailer for Five Fingers:

Apocalypse Now Now – Teaser Trailer from Be Phat Motel on Vimeo.