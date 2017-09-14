The ambitious and highly praised Cambodian film First They Killed My Father, which director Angelina Jolie has been debuting on the fall festival circuit — first at Telluride and just this week at the Toronto Film Festival — is set to debut on Netflix this Friday as well as in several art house theaters.

It is a passion project she worked for years to bring to the screen as it explores the effect of the terrifying reign of the Khmer Rouge on one family in particular. With cinematography by Oscar winner Anthony Dod Mantle (Slumdog Millionaire) and a lilting score from Marco Beltrami, Jolie’s film could also be about to make history if, as expected, Cambodia enters it into the Foreign Language Oscar race. Word should be coming on that momentarily, but it would be almost unprecedented to see an American woman director such as Jolie (who also has had Cambodian citizenship since 2005) competing in that arena.

We have a first look with a new featurette that goes behind the scenes. Check it out above.